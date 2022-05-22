Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,169 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,563 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.88.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $199.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

