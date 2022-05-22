Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,499,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 116,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,444,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $433.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.57.

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,567 shares of company stock worth $5,914,500 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPGI opened at $342.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $382.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.62. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $322.20 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.