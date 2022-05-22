Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,447,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 45,312 shares during the quarter. Aerojet Rocketdyne accounts for 1.0% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 3.04% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $114,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 17,684 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 12.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 595,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,938,000 after purchasing an additional 65,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.48. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.20 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

In other news, CFO Daniel L. Boehle sold 12,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $506,905.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,636.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

