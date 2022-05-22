Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.30% of IDEX worth $54,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in IDEX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in IDEX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IEX. Cowen raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.10.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $185.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.17 and a 200 day moving average of $208.79. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $179.30 and a 52 week high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.21 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

