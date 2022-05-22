Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,549,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,183 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 1.19% of Flowserve worth $47,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 33.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 284.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 175.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLS opened at $30.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $44.39.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

