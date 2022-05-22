Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,610 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 64,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,235,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY stock opened at $76.19 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $78.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $162.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.60%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.