Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,038,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 193,586 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $16,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,795,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,347,000 after acquiring an additional 578,369 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,603,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,354,000 after acquiring an additional 415,338 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,198,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,314,000 after acquiring an additional 115,962 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,464,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,706,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,692,000 after acquiring an additional 265,969 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

