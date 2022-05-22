Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 613,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,277 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $49,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,422,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,257,000 after purchasing an additional 51,810 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 956,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,022,000 after buying an additional 85,102 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 18,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $49.42 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

