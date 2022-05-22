Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,011,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,587 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.07% of Mondelez International worth $67,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.19 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.65 and a 200 day moving average of $64.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

