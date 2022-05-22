Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Stock Holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,250,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,210 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.09% of Myers Industries worth $65,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Myers Industries stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $822.74 million, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. Myers Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.38%.

In related news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

