Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $18.29 Million Position in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 643,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,720 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.63% of Millicom International Cellular worth $18,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 763,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Shares of Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.83. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $36.10 to $26.30 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

About Millicom International Cellular (Get Rating)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.