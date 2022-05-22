Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $56.95 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,364,652 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 79,700 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.09% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $56,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,755 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,826 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 120,023 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of FCX opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

About Freeport-McMoRan (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.