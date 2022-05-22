Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,155 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,045 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 2.52% of Cavco Industries worth $73,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $225.55 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $205.00 and a one year high of $327.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.93.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Cavco Industries from $426.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

About Cavco Industries (Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.