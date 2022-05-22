Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 22,367 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,367 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.08% of AMC Networks worth $15,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the third quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 50.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 24.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $40.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $72.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.96.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.09). AMC Networks had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $712.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

