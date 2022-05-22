Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 724,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,912 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $19,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.23. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 4.93%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

