Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 30,005 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,686,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,005 shares during the quarter. GATX accounts for 1.5% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in GATX were worth $175,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GATX shares. StockNews.com upgraded GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Sidoti upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GATX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.79.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $104.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $84.50 and a 1-year high of $127.58. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.97.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.97. GATX had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. GATX’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

In other news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 21,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $2,641,929.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,562,544.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 36,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total value of $4,490,565.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,031 shares of company stock worth $15,366,209. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

