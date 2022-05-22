Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 8,174 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,174 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.10% of DuPont de Nemours worth $42,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DD stock opened at $63.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day moving average of $75.43.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

DD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.07.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

