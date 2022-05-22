Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 930 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in PepsiCo by 5.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $162.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.32 and a 200 day moving average of $168.35. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.61 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

