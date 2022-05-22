Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,813,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79,016 shares during the period. GCP Applied Technologies accounts for about 1.0% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 5.16% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $120,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GCP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 766.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 20.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GCP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

GCP stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average of $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.62 and a beta of 0.85.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

About GCP Applied Technologies (Get Rating)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.