GameCredits (GAME) Market Capitalization Tops $5.03 Million

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. GameCredits has a total market cap of $5.03 million and $43,783.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for $0.0277 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000287 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00239712 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00016313 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002881 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000850 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000704 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,653,558 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

