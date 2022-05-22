General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after buying an additional 861,074 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $76,937,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after purchasing an additional 339,708 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $59,060,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,749,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $538,905,000 after purchasing an additional 223,228 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GD opened at $213.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $182.66 and a 12-month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.11.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

