Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 376.2% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $128.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.62. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $142.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

