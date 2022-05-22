GeoCoin (GEO) Trading 9.4% Lower This Week

GeoCoin (GEO) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 22nd. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $204,204.93 and approximately $83.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0642 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

DAV Coin (DAV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Emirate Coin (UEC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CCA Coin (CCA) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Speed Star SPEED (SPEED) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OTO Protocol (OTO) traded down 92.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

BIXBCOIN (BIXB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00040366 BTC.

Va Na Su (VNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.