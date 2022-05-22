Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 257,679 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 257,679 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,435,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $233.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.35. The firm has a market cap of $172.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.81.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

