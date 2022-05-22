Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505,461 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.5% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,287,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Barclays cut their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $166.94 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $148.69 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

