Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 827,137 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.8% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.55% of Visa worth $6,416,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.88.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $199.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.48. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $378.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.