Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,681,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.79% of Amphenol worth $931,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $671,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,784,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $243,494,000 after purchasing an additional 75,489 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $1,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $68.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $65.84 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.70.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.74%.

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

