Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 681,202 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,307,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 681,202 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.34% of Charles Schwab worth $2,038,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $1,805,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,188,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 4,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 and have sold 163,990 shares valued at $14,071,289. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $63.28 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $61.53 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.28.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.56.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

