Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,903,476 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 177,208 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $861,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. HP’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $164,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,479.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce D. Broussard purchased 6,810 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.67 per share, with a total value of $249,722.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,909 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. UBS Group downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

