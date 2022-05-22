Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.62 Billion Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 170,623 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.63% of Union Pacific worth $2,616,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP stock opened at $213.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $134.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.87%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.48.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.