Geode Capital Management LLC Has $688.77 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,584,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,641 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.80% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $688,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IFF. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IFF opened at $128.93 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.39 and a 200-day moving average of $135.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.95%.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $76,658.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

