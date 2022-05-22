Geode Capital Management LLC Has $699.05 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,408,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.67% of Schlumberger worth $699,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 26,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 101,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 235,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 16,670 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 55,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $877,000. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $41.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,552,336 shares of company stock valued at $226,913,662 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.51.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

