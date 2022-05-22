Geode Capital Management LLC Has $699.87 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.88% of McKesson worth $699,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in McKesson by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 80,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $11,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $322.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.61. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $184.43 and a twelve month high of $339.94. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.45, for a total transaction of $2,876,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,406 shares of company stock worth $13,828,869. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.00.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

