Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,575,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.74% of Comcast worth $3,992,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $190.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

