Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 312,449 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.77% of EOG Resources worth $917,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,840 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 23,661 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 38,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,072.9% in the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 23,505 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 21,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $122.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $132.35.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Benchmark downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.22.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

