Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,305,989 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 207.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,305,989 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,288,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 1,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.70.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $219.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.60 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $263.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

