Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,435,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.36% of Marriott International worth $730,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $155.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.23 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.36 and a 200 day moving average of $165.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.30.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

