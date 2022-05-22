Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,621,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,321 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $717,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XEL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at about $833,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

XEL opened at $74.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.33. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.95 and a 200 day moving average of $69.16.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.