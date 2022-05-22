Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,351,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 105,181 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Parker-Hannifin worth $746,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,173,000 after buying an additional 2,435,138 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,564,000 after buying an additional 534,228 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52,973.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 429,082 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $97,867,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 85.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 508,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,117,000 after buying an additional 234,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.71.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $258.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.21. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $253.33 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

