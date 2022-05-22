Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 13,981 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,686,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.94% of Yum! Brands worth $788,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 432,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,022,000 after buying an additional 72,566 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,422,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,548,000 after buying an additional 24,334 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 240.8% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 143,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,889,000 after buying an additional 101,198 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of YUM opened at $111.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.54 and a 52 week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on YUM. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.38.

Yum! Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.