Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $34.87

Shares of Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.87 and traded as low as $28.46. Getinge AB (publ) shares last traded at $28.73, with a volume of 18,492 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNGBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Getinge AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 430 to SEK 425 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getinge AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.11.

Get Getinge AB (publ) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.3116 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Getinge AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.