GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,912 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,279 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.54. The company had a trading volume of 31,438,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,621,968. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.89. The firm has a market cap of $523.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $66,735.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,088 shares of company stock worth $9,284,269. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.28.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

