GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 4,096 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.09. 15,988,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,105,105. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.