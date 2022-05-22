GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 4,425 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,418 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $9,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 31.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 101,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,097,000 after buying an additional 24,391 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 51.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,510,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $135,558,000 after buying an additional 511,574 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,037,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $182,881,000 after buying an additional 100,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NTAP traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,464,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,448. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.89. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.58 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTAP. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $381,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,217,998 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

