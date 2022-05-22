GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 4,898 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Curtiss-Wright worth $7,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 71,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 8,910 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $1,389,514.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 435 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $62,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,799 shares of company stock worth $2,531,790. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

CW stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.34. 562,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,013. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.51. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $162.98.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.97 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 11.65%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

