GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,011 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 55.8% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $646,397,000 after buying an additional 3,510,236 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,510 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,468 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 156.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,224,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $278,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 40.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $518,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,657 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies stock traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.87. The company had a trading volume of 15,718,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,531,235. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day moving average is $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.