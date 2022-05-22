GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $10.90 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,192 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $634.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.93.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded down $6.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $416.43. 5,109,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,483. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $375.50 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $547.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.45. The stock has a market cap of $184.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

