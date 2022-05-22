GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $11.58 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation comprises about 0.8% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ROK traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $199.51. The stock had a trading volume of 910,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,869. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.07 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.61 and a 200-day moving average of $292.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.45%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROK. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. HSBC reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.06.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

