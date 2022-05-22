GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $16.31 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $16,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 25,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.67. The company had a trading volume of 113,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,790. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.07. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $70.49 and a one year high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

