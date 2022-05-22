GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,314 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Fair Isaac worth $7,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 43.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,093,000 after acquiring an additional 41,850 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.14.

FICO stock traded up $16.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $395.42. The company had a trading volume of 361,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.26. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.48.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 113.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total value of $118,535.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total transaction of $384,660.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

